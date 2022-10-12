AC/DC Inspires Book For Preschoolers

AC/DC fans will soon be able to teach the alphabet to their preschoolers with a little help from the rock band.

Australia’s Love Police is releasing The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet next month.

“From the greatest rock n roll band in history, comes the most rockin’ alphabet book ever,” reads the book’s description. “Join Angus, Malcolm, Bon, Brian and the boys for a classic stroll through the alphabet. Every page leaps out with colour, humour and the band’s history as you wind down the Highway To Spell.”

The book, designed and produced by Paul McNeil, is part of the company’s “Rocking Alphabets Series” and comes after Angus Young reached out to Love Police’s Brian “BT” Taranto.

"What an honour it is to work on this book, and to have had a connection to Angus for the real deal stuff makes it even more wild and special,” Taranto said, in a release. “Yeah, it’s a kids book, but any AC/DC or music fan will find something on every page.

“We are looking forward to educating another generation of rock and rollers!”

Examples from the book: “A is for Angus, who thinks it’s good luck, to wear a school uniform, and walk like a duck.”

“C is for Cliff [Williams], who plays on the bass, likes only 4 notes and has a nice face.”

“J is for jail, with no liberty, break the hell out, you’ve got to be free.”

The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet is available for pre-order now. Canadians will pay about $42.