AC/DC Launch A Limited Edition Scotch Whisky

AC/DC have launched their own limited edition whisky in partnership with Ballantine’s Scotch whisky.

As part of the whisky maker's True Music Icons collection, the AC/DC whisky comes in a bottle featuring the band's iconic thunderbolt logo, inspired by their most recent album, 2020's PWR UP.

“With AC/DC’s unwavering commitment to staying true to their roots aligning with Ballantine’s ethos of celebrating self-expression, it was a natural fit for the Scotch whisky to pay tribute to this iconic band in its 50th anniversary year,” Ballatine's said in a statement.

Ballatine's has teamed up with other artists as part of its True Music Icons collection, including Queen and Wu-Tang Clan's RZA.

More information can be found at the Ballantine's site.

The timing couldn't be better for AC/DC as they returned to the stage after a seven-year hiatus on Saturday night (October 7) for their headlining set at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California. Joining heavyweights such as Metallica and Guns N' Roses, the Aussie legends were reunited with frontman Brian Johnson - who took a break after experiencing hearing loss - for a 24-song set that included hits such as "Back in Black," "Thunderstruck" and "Highway To Hell."

