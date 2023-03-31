Ace Frehley Threatens To Spill 'Dirt' On Former Bandmates

Ace Frehley vowed to share “dirt” about his former KISS bandmates Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons if Stanley doesn’t apologize for recent comments about the original line-up.

Frehley and Peter Criss made up the other half of KISS when it was formed in 1973. He left in 1982 but reunited for a tour in 1996.

In a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, Stanley was asked why KISS did not perform at its 2014 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“We had too much pride in this lineup, which is KISS, and has been KISS for 20 years,” he replied, referring to he, Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer.

Stanley said the Rock Hall wanted the original line-up to perform at the induction gala.

“At this point, that would be demeaning to the band, and also would give some people confusion ‘cause if you saw people onstage who looked like KISS but sounded like that, maybe we should be called PISS.”

Appearing on Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk, Frehley had a message for Stanley. “Paul, if you’re not listening, I’m sure one of your associates in the KISS group are,” he said. “And I’m telling you that I want my formal apology for what you said, and a retraction and an apology within seven days.

“And if I don’t get that within seven days, I’m coming back on Ed Trunk’s show and I’m gonna tell some dirt that nobody knows about Paul and Gene that I’ve always kept to myself because I’m the kind of guy who doesn’t talk about this. I like to talk about the positive stuff.”

Frehley went on: “When it comes to negativity, and we’ve all done things that we regret over the years – it’s there. I have a 120-page manuscript that I wrote after I finished my book. My attorney has it in a safety deposit box. God forbid anything happens to me.

“My attorney is instructed to release it… So they can’t intimidate me [by] trying to hurt me or say, ‘You’d better not say anything about me live on the radio.’ Because then they’re totally screwed. Their careers will be ruined.”

Stanley, 71, has not responded publicly to Frehley’s threat. .