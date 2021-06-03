Adam Lambert Reveals He's Working On A Musical

Adam Lambert has revealed he is working on a musical.

“It had been in the works a little before the pandemic,” the singer told Gay Times, “but what I found with being at home was that I was able to really focus on it.

“I did a lot of writing sessions via Zoom with some amazing writers and producers. Being on Zoom isn’t quite as magical as being in the room with people, but we wrote some great songs.”

Lambert said he was disappointed that his fourth album Velvet was released in March 2020, just as lockdowns began. He had to scrap plans for a tour.

“The shock of it took me a minute, but then I got over it and just decided to keep moving forward and keep being creative,” he explained.

As a result, Lambert said, the musical is “well underway.”

He teased: “It’s something I’m not really ready to reveal exactly what it’s about yet, but at some point, sooner than later, I’ll be able to talk about it.”