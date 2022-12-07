Adam Levine Was Most Searched Music Artist Of 2022

Google on Wednesday revealed its lists of the top searches of 2022 – and several music artists made the cut.

Not surprisingly, the top-searched celebrities of 2022 were two pairs who made headlines: Johnny Depp (No. 1) and Amber Heard (No. 3) and Will Smith (No. 2) and Chris Rock (No. 4). But Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was the fifth most searched celeb, likely due to revelations about text messages he exchanged with women who were not his wife.

Mary J. Blige’s Super Bowl halftime performance in February evidently sparked a lot of searches. She ranked No. 10.

(In the U.S., Levine is at No. 9 on the list of 2022’s top celebrity searches but No. 1 in the “Musicians and Bands category.”)

On the list of the most searched people who died in 2022, Aaron Carter ranked No. 5, followed by Olivia Newton-John (No. 6) and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins (No. 7).

(South of the border, Carter and Newton-John were also No. 5 and No. 6 respectively but Migos rapper Takeoff was No. 9 and Hawkins was No. 10.)

According to Google, Canadians really wanted to sing about Bruno because the top searched song lyrics were for the Encanto smash “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” (Google-owned YouTube said last week that "We Don't Talk About Bruno" was the year's biggest song on the video streaming platform in Canada.)

Right behind it was “My money don’t jiggle jiggle, it folds,” from the Duke & Jones track crafted from clips of British writer Louis Theroux in 2000.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” – which was given new life thanks to Stranger Things – was No. 3, followed by “Surface Pressure” from the Encanto soundtrack and the Sam Smith and Kim Petras collaboration “Unholy.”

Rounding out the Top 10 were “As It Was” by Harry Styles, Joji’s “Glimpse of Us,” Liz’s “GRRRLS,” “Rich Flex’ by Drake and 21 Savage and “About Damn Time” by Lizzo.

(The U.S. list of the most-searched song lyrics has most of the same tracks plus Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” at No. 9 and the Encanto song “What Else Can I Do” at No. 10.)