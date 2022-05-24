Adele Among 'TIME100 Most Influential People'

Adele, Mary J. Blige and Miranda Lambert are among the music artists featured on the 2022 TIME100 Most Influential People.

Also making the cut are Michelle Zauner (aka Japanese Breakfast), Jazmine Sullivan, Jon Batiste and Ahmir Thompson (aka Questlove).

Writing about Adele, late night host James Corden opined: “She puts emotions into words, describing them in a way we never could ourselves. She is raw, honest, and elegant all at the same time. It never feels like she sings to us. She sings for us."

It is the third time Adele has been included on the TIME100 list.

Blige is fêted by Nas. “She carved out a lane for herself, and now she can feed the people more than just music … I feel like she’s just getting started. She’s who we wanted her to be, and even more. She became who she’s supposed to be.”

Rapper Jack Harlow penned a tribute to comedian Pete Davidson for the TIME100, gushing that “being around Pete makes me want to continue to reach even further for the realest version of myself.”