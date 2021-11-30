Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency

Adele sent her fans into a frenzy on Tuesday morning with six words on social media: "See you at Caesars in Vegasss."

The singer announced Weekends with Adele, a residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace scheduled to run from Jan. 21 to April 16.

Registration for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale runs until 3 a.m. on Dec. 3, with the presale beginning Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. ET. There will be no tickets available to the general public if presale demand exceeds supply.

Adele will perform Jan. 21, 22, 28, 29; Feb. 4, 5, 11, 12, 25, 26; March 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26; April 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16.

Back in August, The Mail on Sunday reported that Adele was eyeing a Las Vegas residency. “Adele has very recently been talking to musicians that she has worked with before to gauge their availability, to see whether they could be in Vegas for the gigs,” a source told the UK publication. “She loves performing live and there would be no shortage of people travelling to see her once the COVID restrictions are dropped.”

Adele wrapped up her most recent tour in June 2017 after performing in front of more than 2.4 million people at 121 shows. To promote her new album 30, she performed on TV specials in the U.S. and UK.

Canadian singer Céline Dion performed 1,144 shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace during residencies that ran from 2003 to 2007 and 2011 to 2019. The venue also hosted a residency by Canada's Shania Twain from 2012 to 2014.