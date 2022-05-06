Adele Celebrates 34th Birthday: 'I've Never Been Happier!'

Adele, celebrating her 34th birthday on Thursday, declared that she has “never been happier.”

In a social media post, the singer wrote: “What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing & smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60!

“I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, & I love it here! Thank you x.”

Adele shared two photos in which she models a custom Carolina Herrera dress.

Among those sending birthday wishes in the comments of her Instagram post were John Legend and Questlove.

Adele and friends Jedidah Jenkins, Jamie Mizrahi, Raven B. Varona and April McDaniel slipped into matching striped pyjamas to watch the 1991 Julia Roberts flick Sleeping with the Enemy.