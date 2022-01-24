Adele Chats With Fans In Las Vegas
Adele fans who made their way to Las Vegas for the launch of her Weekends With Adele residency were surprised with FaceTime chats on Friday.
The singer chatted with several fans who dropped by her merchandise store at Caesars Palace.
"I'm really sorry I'm not there," Adele told one. "It's the only thing I was looking forward to."
One of the fans who got to FaceTime with the superstar is Eleni Sabracos, who took to TikTok earlier to share her bad luck with trying to see Adele in concert.
Sabracos previously bought a ticket to a concert in New York City via Craigslist but the ticket turned out to be fake and she once flew to London for an Adele concert that ended up being cancelled. Last week, she was in Las Vegas for the start of Adele’s residency.
