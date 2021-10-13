Adele Confirms '30' Release Date

Adele on Wednesday gave fans the news they have been waiting for – her new album 30 will be released on Nov. 19.

“I’m ready to finally put this album out,” the singer wrote in a message to fans on social media.

30 comes exactly six years after her most recent album, 25. It's the first new music since her split from husband Simon Konecki.

Adele said she wrote the songs during “the most turbulent period of my life.”

She explained: “I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe. I always have. And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.”

Adele previously announced that the first single, “Easy On Me,” will drop Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. A video for the song was shot last month in Quebec.

This past weekend, she jumped on Instagram Live to answer questions from fans and to preview “Easy On Me.”