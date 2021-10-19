Adele Demonstrates How She Really Makes Tea

Adele has demonstrated how she makes tea – putting to rest a controversy that has been brewing since the premiere of her 2015 video for “Hello.”

“I’m gonna show you how I like my cups of tea,” the English singer said in a video for British Vogue, "contrary to the ‘Hello’ video – which actually I didn’t prepare that when I was filming it, someone else did.”

The “Hello” video, which was shot in Quebec and directed by Canada’s Xavier Dolan, shows Adele pouring boiling water in a cup before putting the tea bag in. It caused a stir with British fans.

Adele insisted: “I like to brew the tea bag, add a bit of sugar, bit of milk, stir it, stir it, stir it, ring it out, and put it wherever you want.”

In the British Vogue video, a blindfolded Adele tries to guess various native dishes after taking bites.

She revealed her favourite meals are a Sunday roast and Nando’s chicken (“I get a quarter chicken with some coleslaw, some rice and some fries and I get, like, medium peri heat”) and her death row meal would be from McDonalds (Chicken McNuggets, a Big Mac and fries).