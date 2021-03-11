Adele, Ex-Husband Sharing Custody Of Their Son

Adele and her ex-husband will share custody of their 8-year-old son Angelo and neither will pay child support, according to divorce documents signed by a Los Angeles judge last week.

The Associated Press reported that Adele, 32, and Simon Konecki, 46, came to terms through mediation.

In April 2019, the pair confirmed they had separated and a rep said “they are committed to raising their son together lovingly.”

Adele filed for divorce in September 2019.

The singer has always been very private about her personal life but it is believed she began dating Konecki in 2011 and tied the knot in a private ceremony at their home in Los Angeles in late 2016.

At the Grammy Awards in February 2017, Adele casually referred to Konecki as her “husband.”