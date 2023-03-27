Adele Extends Las Vegas Residency

As expected, Adele announced Sunday that she is extending her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace – and filming it for everyone to experience.

“See you soon,” reads the caption on an Instagram post revealing a run until November.

Weekends With Adele was scheduled to end with her show on March 25. She told the audience that “playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that, so I am coming back.”

“I’ll be back for a few weeks in June, and I’m going to film it and I’m going to release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

No details about when the concert film will be released or whether it will be released theatrically or available on TV or a streaming service.

The 34 new shows begin June 16 and run through Nov. 4. Registration for presale tickets is currently available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration until April 2 with the presale beginning April 5.

With only one performance scheduled in July, the singer is fueling reports that she plans to get married to beau Rich Paul this summer.

Adele announced new dates for Weekends With Adele last July after she pulled the plug with only hours notice earlier in the year. “I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” she said at the time, in a video message she shared on social media. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID.

“It’s been impossible to finish the show and I can’t give you what I’ve got right now and I’m gutted. I’m gutted and I’m sorry that it’s so last minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed.”

Weeks later, Adele admitted she halted the show over concerns about the quality. “It would have been a really half-arsed show, and I can’t do that," she said on The Graham Norton Show. "I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time. People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it.

“I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.”

This summer, Adele said she was "a shell of a person for a couple of months" after announcing the postponement. She told BBC Radio 4: “I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.”

The English singer said she stands by her decision. “I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money."