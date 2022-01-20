Adele 'Gutted' By Postponement Of Las Vegas Residency

A tearful Adele apologized to her fans on Thursday after announcing that she is postponing her Las Vegas residency.

The singer was scheduled to kick off Weekends with Adele on Friday at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. In all, 24 shows are lined up before April 16. All of the roughly 100,000 tickets were snapped up within hours of going on sale.

“I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” Adele said, in a video message she shared on social media. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID.

“It’s been impossible to finish the show and I can’t give you what I’ve got right now and I’m gutted. I’m gutted and I’m sorry that it’s so last minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed.”

Adele apologized to fans who have traveled to Las Vegas to see her this weekend. “I’m really, really sorry,” she said. “I’m really sorry.”

The singer promised that the shows will be rescheduled. Ticketmaster is offering refunds within the next 30 days.

Earlier this month, David Lee Roth cancelled the final nine shows of his Vegas residency due to the spread of COVID-19.