Adele Hires Creative Team To Reimagine Vegas Residency

Adele has reportedly hired a new creative team and plans to resurrect her Las Vegas residency show Weekends With Adele this summer.

According to The Telegraph, the singer replaced set designer Esmeralda “Es” Devlin with Kim Gavin. She has also contracted London-based Stufish Entertainment Architects, who have designed shows for acts like U2, Jay-Z and The Rolling Stones.

Unnamed sources told the outlet that “a completely redesigned show” will open at Caesars Palace Colosseum this summer – likely at the end of July or in early August.

Weekends With Adele was announced as 24 shows running between Jan. 21 and April 16.

On the eve of the residency's launch in January, Adele tearfully announced she was hitting the brakes, citing “delivery delays and COVID.”

Adele later admitted she was unhappy with the production. “It would have been a really half-arsed show, and I can’t do that,” she said on The Graham Norton Show.

“I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time. People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it.

“I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.”

She promised the show would happen this year but said new dates won’t be announced until she is confident “everything will definitely be ready.”