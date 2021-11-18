Adele On Touring Anytime Soon: 'No, Probably Not'

Don’t expect Adele to announce a tour following the release of her highly anticipated album 30.

“No, probably not,” the singer told John Mayer on his radio show. “I’d love to. I was actually desperate to tour, which for me is wild because I don’t like touring. I did actually want to.”

Adele said she actually enjoyed her 2016-2017 tour, which included eight concerts in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto.

“I got into the swing of it last time and obviously I’ve gone up to stadiums. Without sounding spoiled, it’s easier because its less shows, you reach more people, you get to stay in place.”

Adele said the COVID pandemic made her rethink hitting the road in 2022. “It doesn’t sit right with me putting an album out this year and then touring it in 2023,” she explained.

When Mayer suggested she will have a new album out by the time she’s ready to tour again, Adele quipped: “Well, that would probably be in eight years, really, wouldn’t it?”

Fans will have to settle for repeat viewings of Adele One Night Only, the prime time special in which she performed in front of a star-studded audience outside the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Another special, An Audience With Adele hosted by Alan Carr, airs in the UK on Sunday night.

On Wednesday, Adele belted out the new ballad “To Be Loved” from inside her home. Watch it below: