Adele Reflects On 'Brutal' Reactions To Residency Cancellation

Adele opened up this past weekend about the backlash following her decision in January to pull the plug on her Las Vegas residency.

“I was a shell of a person for a couple of months,” she told BBC Radio 4. “I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.”

The English singer said she stands by her decision. “I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money."

On Jan. 20 – the eve of the launch of Weekends with Adele – Adele tearfully told fans in a video message she shared on social media that she was “gutted" by the cancellation.

“I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” she said. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID.”

Weeks later, Adele admitted the cancellation was due to her concerns about the quality of the production. “It would have been a really half-arsed show, and I can’t do that,” she explained.

In her latest interview, Adele admitted she “definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated, and I was frightened about letting them down. I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t."

Although she promised in January that the residency would be rescheduled, Adele declined to share any news.

“I’m not gonna update you if I ain’t got nothing to update you with because that just leads to more disappointment."