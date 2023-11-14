Adele Reportedly Set To Launch Beauty Line

Adele is rumoured to the next big pop star looking to launch her own line of beauty products.

According to the Mirror, the Grammy-winning singer has set up a new company under the trademark name of the Shelbourne Collective, which is listed as specializing in “design activities.”

No official details of the company have been revealed, however, the tabloid suggests she will use the line to create “body care products, including creams and lotions, as well as lipsticks and lip balms, along with perfume, jewellery, watches and even underwear.”

With this venture, Adele would be following in the footsteps of Rihanna (Fente Beauty), Selena Gomez (Rare Beauty) and Ariana Grande (r.e.m.), who have all experienced considerable success making business waves outside of music.

Last month, Adele announced she will be extending her “Weekends” Las Vegas residency into June 2024.