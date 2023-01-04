Adele Reveals 'Really Bad' Health Issue

Adele let is slip this past weekend that she is suffering from a condition that causes pain in her lower body.

“I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica,” the 34-year-old singer told the audience at the New Year’s Eve show of her Las Vegas residency, according to Cosmopolitan UK.

The condition is the result of pressure on the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower back down each leg. While most cases are minor, some require surgery.

Adele has previously said she has suffered back pain “for, like, half of my life, really.” She told The Face in 2021: “It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture.”