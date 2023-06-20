Adele Reveals She Suffers From 'Jock Itch'

Adele revealed this past weekend that she was diagnosed with a skin infection that's likely more familiar to guys.

“I sweat a lot and it doesn’t go anywhere, so I basically am just sitting in my own sweat,” the singer told the audience at her Weekends With Adele residency show in Las Vegas. “So my doctor gave me [a diagnosis of] jock itch.”

Adele asked: “Do you guys know what that is? Jock itch? … I never knew it existed.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, jock itch (tinea cruris) is “a fungal skin infection that causes an itchy rash in warm, moist areas of the body” but “usually clears up in 1 to 3 weeks with anti-fungal creams and self care.”

The singer confessed that while performing she sweats a lot – a problem compounded by wearing Spanx “to keep it all in and make it all fit me.”

Adele told her fans that she was prescribed an anti-fungal cream and has to “squirt it on myself.”

She added: “I don’t know why the f**k I just told you that.”