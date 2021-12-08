Adele's '30' Is Year's 1st Album To Sell 1M Copies In U.S.

Adele’s 30 is the first album in more than a year to sell a million copies in the U.S., according to MRC Data.

Released on Nov. 19, the album sold 692,000 in its first week and another 225,000 in its second week. It topped the million mark in the early days of week three.

The most recent million-selling album was Taylor Swift’s folklore, which reached the milestone in October 2020. In the previous year, only Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Swift’s Lover and Harry Styles’ Fine Line sold a million copies.

In its first three days of release, 30 became the top-selling album of the year in the U.S.

30 is Adele’s first album since 2015’s 25.