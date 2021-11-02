Adele's '30' Tracklist Revealed

Adele’s highly anticipated new album 30 has 12 tracks, it was revealed on Monday.

According to the website for U.S. retailer Target, the collection – out Nov. 19 – has songs with titles like “Love Is a Game,” “My Little Love” and “To Be Loved” as well as “I Drink Wine.”

There’s also “All Night Parking (Interlude),” which features a sample of the late jazz pianist Erroll Garner.

The exclusive Target edition of the CD has three bonus tracks, including a version of the lead single “Easy on Me” featuring country star Chris Stapleton. (Adele recently told Vogue that Stapleton was her dream duet partner.)

30 comes exactly six years after her most recent album, 25. It's the first new music since her split from husband Simon Konecki.

Adele previously said she wrote the songs during “the most turbulent period of my life.”

She explained: “I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe. I always have. And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.”

Check out the track list below:

1 “Strangers By Nature”

2 “Easy On Me”

3 “Cry Your Heart Out”

4 “Oh My God”

6 “Can I Get It”

7 “I Drink Wine”

8 “All Night Parking (Interlude)” w/ Erroll Garner

9 “Woman Like Me”

10 “Hold On”

11 “To Be Loved”

12 “Love Is A Game”