Adele's 'Easy On Me' Debuts At No. 1 On UK Chart

To no one’s surprise, Adele’s “Easy On Me” has debuted at the top of the UK singles chart.

Across the pond, the singer’s first new track since 2015 had the biggest first week of sales (217,300) since Olivia Rodrigo's "Good For U" (117,355) in May and the most streams (24 million) since Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” (16.9 million) in January 2019.

According to the Official Charts Company, “Easy On Me” also had the biggest week of digital download sales in the UK so far this year, with 23,500.

A pair of Adele’s earlier tracks resurfaced on the UK Singles Chart – 2016’s “When We Were Young” (No. 25) and 2011’s “Someone Like You” (No. 34).

“Easy On Me” is expected to have an equally impressive debut on the Billboard Hot 100, which counts sales, streams and radio airplay in the U.S. The chart’s No. 1 song will be revealed on Monday.

“Easy On Me” is the first taste of Adele’s new album 30, which will be released on Nov. 19.