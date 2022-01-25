Adele's 'Easy On Me' Spends 10th Week At No. 1 In U.S.

Adele’s “Easy on Me” spent its 10th week at No. 1 in the U.S. – matching the success of her 2015 hit “Hello.”

The song, released last October, is the 41st to spend at least 10 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 in the chart’s 63-year history and the first since last year’s “Butter” by BTS. It is Adele’s fifth No. 1.

Adele is the seventh artist to have at least two No. 1 singles reach the 10-week milestone – behind Boyz II Men, Drake, The Black Eyed Peas, Mariah Carey, Santana and Pharrell Williams. The English singer has spent 34 weeks with a song at the top of the Hot 100, putting Adele in a tie with Elton John and Bruno Mars and just three weeks behind the late Michael Jackson.

With this latest achievement, Adele becomes the first artist with both two No. 1 singles on the Hot 100 (“Easy on Me” and “Hello”) and two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 (2011’s 21 and 2015’s 25) for more than 10 weeks each.

The Hot 100 is compiled using MRC Data for sales, streams and radio airplay in the U.S.

On the Canadian Hot 100, “Easy on Me” is currently at No. 3.