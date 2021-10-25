Adele's 'Easy On Me' Tops U.S. Chart

Adele’s new song “Easy On Me” spent its first full week of release at the top of the U.S. singles chart.

The first taste of the singer’s forthcoming album 30, out Nov. 19, is No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, which is based on sales, streams and radio airplay. The chart dated Oct. 30 will be published on Tuesday.

“Easy On Me” actually debuted at No. 68 on the Hot 100 because it was released five hours before the end of the previous week’s chart eligibility period. Therefore, it becomes the song with the eighth-biggest jump to No. 1 in the chart’s history.

The single is Adele’s seventh Top 10 hit, fifth to top the U.S. chart and first No. 1 since “Hello” in 2015. She is currently one of only six British-born solo artists to have at least five songs at the top of the Hot 100 – she is tied with Olivia Newton-John.

“Easy On Me” is also the first song with “easy” in the title to earn the No. 1 position on the Hot 100 – Philip Bailey’s “Easy Lover” made it to No. 2 in 1985.

Adele’s new single debuted at No. 1 on many singles charts around the world, including in Australia and her native UK.