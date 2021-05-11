Adele's Estranged Father Dies At 57

Mark Evans, the estranged father of singer Adele, has lost his battle with cancer, according to The Sun. He was 57.

Evans, a farmer from Wales, left Adele and her mother Penny Adkins when Adele was still a toddler.

“I was a rotten father at a time when she really needed me,” he reportedly told The Sun in a 2011 interview. “I was putting away two litres of vodka and seven or eight pints of Stella every day. I drank like that for three years. God only knows how I survived it.”

Evans was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2013. He later claimed he and his famous daughter had reconciled.

In an acceptance speech at the Grammys in 2017, Adele thanked her manager Jonathan Dickins. “I love you like you’re my dad,” she told him. “I don’t love my dad, that’s the thing. But that doesn’t mean a lot. I love you like I would love my dad.”