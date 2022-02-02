Adele's Stage Moved Out Of Colosseum At Caesars Palace

It is looking increasingly unlikely that fans are going to be enjoying Weekends with Adele in Las Vegas.

Adele's residency, which was scheduled to run from Jan. 21 to April 16, was scrapped on Jan. 20. “I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” Adele said, in a video message she shared on social media. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you."

Vital Vegas blogger Scott Roeben tweeted on Tuesday that his sources believe Adele’s residency – which he described as “a costly debacle” – is “done.”

He explained: “All preparations for the production have stopped, the sets have loaded out and there’s no activity related to addressing concerns that presumably led to the cancellation.

“The sound system Adele and her team insisted upon is being taken out, the original equipment is being re-installed.”

On Monday, the New York Post published photos of crews removing Adele’s staging out of the Colosseum.

According to Roeben, sources believe Adele’s show may get picked up by another Vegas venue, like Dolby Live at Park MGM or Resorts World.

He said that prior to signing with Caesars, Adele’s reps were in talks to set up her residency at Park MGM but suddenly cut off communication. “MGM Resorts was baffled, but in retrospect, a blessing in disguise.”

On UK talk show Lorraine, correspondent Ross King claimed Caesars Palace stands to lose $150 million U.S. if Adele does not return. “They really want it to happen and they are saying they are doing all they can to make it happen, so it's kind of now all on Adele's side,” he said. “I have to say, out here they are not particularly confident that those Vegas dates will go ahead. Let's hope that they do in the end.”

When Adele announced Weekends with Adele was not ready for launch, she said the show was "absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."

In the days that followed, multiple reports offered different reasons for the delay. Adele was reportedly unhappy with the production, including the placement of her band, a choir hired to back her on “Skyfall” and a water feature.

In FaceTime chats Adele had with fans who showed up in Vegas, she asked them to go easy on her – and promised the shows would go on.