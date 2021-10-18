Adele Says Drake Has Already Heard Her New Album

Adele has revealed one of her Canadian friends got an early listen to her new album 30.

“I played it to Drake maybe last year when he was in town,” the singer told UK radio station Capital FM. “I was like, ‘Do you think this is like what people want, or not want?’ And he said, ‘Absolutely.’

In an Instagram Live earlier this month, Adele said Drake's Certified Lover Boy is her favourite album of the year. He returned the love in an Instagram Story: "One of my best friends in the world just dropped a single."

Adele – who described Drake as an “incredible and amazing” friend – insisted she didn’t send the album to other artists seeking approval.

“It’s always just about how it makes me feel,” she said. “Quality control is my forte. I can write a song about my own experiences in my own life, and stuff like that. People certainly aren’t waiting for a club banger from me.

“I feel like I’m gonna give people what it is that they’ve been missing while I’ve been away.”

Adele’s 30 comes out Nov. 19.