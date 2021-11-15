Adele Serenades Couple After Surprise Proposal

Sunday prime time special Adele: One Night Only gave fans plenty to gush about – including an emotional marriage proposal.

During taping of the concert outside the Griffith Park Observatory last month, a man named Quentin surprised longtime girlfriend Ashley by popping the question in front of Adele and her A-list audience.

Wearing a blindfold and noise-cancelling headphones, Ashley was unaware of the concert when she was brought out by Quentin.

“Who are these people?,” Ashley asked when she removed the blindfold and looked at the gathering.

Quentin took a knee. “I want to thank you for being so patient with me. I am extremely proud of you, and I mean every day, you blow my mind. There’s absolutely nothing that you cannot do. And I know that you’re going to be an amazing mother to our kids one day and I love you … and will continue to love you forever. Will you marry me?”

Ashley said yes – but also thanked Quentin for not letting her eat earlier. “I would’ve thrown up,” she said.

New life goal: Get engaged in front of @adele. 💍 pic.twitter.com/ybfa922aHg — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

Adele then stepped out of the dark to serenade the couple with “Make You Feel My Love” as they took seats between Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy.

“Thank God she said yes, because I didn't know who I was going to have to sing this song to,” Adele joked.