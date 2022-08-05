Adele Takes Out Huge Loan For New Home

Adele took out a whopping $37.7 million U.S. mortgage to buy Sylvester Stallone’s Beverly Hills estate earlier this year.

According to documents obtained by Daily Mail, City National Bank – a subsidiary of Toronto-based RBC – gave the English singer the 30-year loan in February.

Factoring in interest and property taxes, Adele will pay an estimated $227,000 U.S. per month, according to the Mail.

The singer’s forthcoming 32-show Las Vegas residency is expected to earn her $1 million U.S. per show.

Adele purchased the 18,500-square-foot home on 3.5 acres from Stallone for $58 million. It has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and boasts a cinema, gym, cigar room and stunning views. There is also a two-bedroom guest house on the property.