Adele Tells Fans: 'I'm The Happiest That I've Ever, Ever, Ever Been'

Adele told an audience in Las Vegas this past weekend that she has found her happy place.

“I love making music but there’s something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread, normally,” the singer said during a break in her Weekends With Adele show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday. “And that’s why I’m not a big touring artist. I did it last time to prove I could do it.

“But, this experience of being in a room this size… I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life.”

Adele said some of the “pressure to be perfect” has been lifted and she is relishing “having the human interaction every weekend.”

The singer was visibly emotional as she admitted: “I’m the happiest that I’ve ever, ever, ever been.”

Adele said doing two shows in a week in a smaller room – The Colosseum seats about 4,100 – and “seeing people receive my music [is] just what I’m going to do from now on.”

Earlier, Adele said she has resumed therapy sessions after “a few years not having it” so she can “make sure that I am topping myself every week to make sure I can give you everything.”

Weekends with Adele is scheduled to run until March 25.

In January, Adele pulled the plug on her residency with only hours notice. “I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” she said at the time, in a video message she shared on social media. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you ... I can’t give you what I’ve got right now and I’m gutted."

Weeks later, Adele admitted she halted the show over concerns about the quality. “It would have been a really half-arsed show, and I can’t do that," she said on The Graham Norton Show. "I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time. People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it."

This summer, Adele said she was "a shell of a person for a couple of months" after announcing the postponement. She told BBC Radio 4: “I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.”

The singer said she stands by her decision. “I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money."