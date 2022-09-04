Adele Wins 1st Emmy Award For 'One Night Only'

Adele was among the winners on the first night of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys, which were handed out on Saturday.

As the performer and one of the executive producers of Adele One Night Only, the singer collected an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special - Pre-Recorded.

The prime time special, which aired last November ahead of the release of Adele's album 30, also won for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special; Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special; Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special; and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special.

As an Emmy winner, Adele is now a Tony Award away from coveted EGOT status. Only 17 people – including singers John Legend and Jennifer Hudson – have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. In addition to her Emmy, Adele has 15 Grammys and an Oscar (for “Skyfall”).

"Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Trust me to officially have an EGO," Adele wrote in an Instagram post late Sunday. "I’m so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved."

Also getting closer to EGOT status is Eminem, who earned an Emmy thanks to The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show winning Outstanding Variety Special - Live. The rapper has 15 Grammys and an Oscar (for “Love Yourself”).

Eminem’s fellow halftime show artists Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent all collected their first ever Emmys. Jay-Z, an executive producer, earned his first Primetime Emmy (he won a Sports Emmy in 2011).

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show also won for Outstanding Music Direction as well as Production Design for a Variety Special.

The Beatles: Get Back claimed Emmys for Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program; Documentary or Nonfiction Series; Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program; Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera); and Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera).

The streaming series Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls earned Creative Arts Emmys for Outstanding Directing for a Reality Series and Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program. Neither award goes to Lizzo, but she could earn an Emmy if Watch Out for the Big Grrrls wins Outstanding Competition Series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 12.

Other music-related winners at the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday were The Voice (Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series) and Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series).