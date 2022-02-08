Adele Wins Big At BRIT Awards

Adele was the big winner Tuesday at the BRIT Awards, picking up Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (for 30) and Song of the Year (“Easy On Me”).

“I love being an artist, I really do,” the singer said while accepting Artist of the Year, "and I genuinely can’t believe that it’s my job.”

Adele got emotional while accepting Album of the Year, which she dedicated to her son Angelo and his father Simon Konecki. “This album was all of our journey, not just mine," she said. "My son has been so gracious and kind and patient with me over the last couple of years."

Other winners included Wolf Alice (Group of the Year), Dua Lipa (Pop/R&B Artist) and Sam Fender (Rock/Alternative Artist).

Silk Sonic was named International Group of the Year and Billie Eilish was named International Artist of the Year. (She won the now defunct International Female Artist of the Year category in 2020 and 2021.)

"I am so honoured and feel so lucky to be awarded this again," Eilish said in a recorded message. "I don't feel deserving."

Canadians came up empty at the BRIT Awards. Justin Bieber was nominated for International Song of the Year for “Stay,” his collaboration with The Kid LAROI, as was “Girls Want Girls” by Drake ft. Lil Baby and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears.” The award went to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U.”

The BRITs featured live performances by Adele, Ed Sheeran (who was honoured as Songwriter of the Year), Sam Fender, Dave and Little Simz.

Check out the nominees and winners below:

Artist Of The Year

Adele *WINNER

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Group Of The Year

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice *WINNER

Rising Star

Holly Humberstone *WINNER

Bree Runway

Lola Young

Song Of The Year

“Latest Trends” - A1 & J1

“Easy On Me” - Adele *WINNER

“Don't Play” - Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals

“Remember” - Becky Hill and David Guetta

“Obsessed With You” - Central Cee

“Clash” - Dave ft. Stormzy

“Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran

“Cold Heart (Pnau Mis) - Elton John and Dua Lipa

“Heat Waves" - Glass Animals

“Bed” - Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta

“Holiday” - KSI

“Wellerman” - Nathan Evans/220 Kid/Billen Ted

“Friday” - Riton/Nightcrawlers/Mufasa

“Body” - Tion Wayne and Russ Millions

“Little Bit Of Love” - Tom Grennan

Best New Artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz *WINNER

Self Esteem

Album Of The Year

30 - Adele *WINNER

We're All Alone In This Together - Dave

= - Ed Sheeran

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert - Little Simz

Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender

Rock/Alternative Artist

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender *WINNER

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Artist

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave *WINNER

Ghetts

Little Simz

Dance Artist

Becky Hill *WINNER

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Pop/R&B Artist

Adele

Dua Lipa *WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

International Artist

Billie Eilish *WINNER

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

International Group

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic *WINNER

The War On Drugs

International Song Of The Year

“Your Love (9PM)” - BTS/Topic/A7S

“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish

“Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)” - Ckay

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat ft. Sza

“Girls Want Girls” - Drake ft. Lil Baby

“Heartbreak Anthem” - Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix

“Black Magic” - Jonasu

“Stay” - Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“Calling My Phone” - Lil Tjay & 6lack

“I Wanna Be Your Slave” - Måneskin

“Good 4 U" - Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

“Rapstar” - Polo G

“The Business” - Tiesto

“Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd