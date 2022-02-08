Adele Wins Big At BRIT Awards
Adele was the big winner Tuesday at the BRIT Awards, picking up Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (for 30) and Song of the Year (“Easy On Me”).
“I love being an artist, I really do,” the singer said while accepting Artist of the Year, "and I genuinely can’t believe that it’s my job.”
Adele got emotional while accepting Album of the Year, which she dedicated to her son Angelo and his father Simon Konecki. “This album was all of our journey, not just mine," she said. "My son has been so gracious and kind and patient with me over the last couple of years."
Other winners included Wolf Alice (Group of the Year), Dua Lipa (Pop/R&B Artist) and Sam Fender (Rock/Alternative Artist).
Silk Sonic was named International Group of the Year and Billie Eilish was named International Artist of the Year. (She won the now defunct International Female Artist of the Year category in 2020 and 2021.)
"I am so honoured and feel so lucky to be awarded this again," Eilish said in a recorded message. "I don't feel deserving."
Canadians came up empty at the BRIT Awards. Justin Bieber was nominated for International Song of the Year for “Stay,” his collaboration with The Kid LAROI, as was “Girls Want Girls” by Drake ft. Lil Baby and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears.” The award went to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U.”
The BRITs featured live performances by Adele, Ed Sheeran (who was honoured as Songwriter of the Year), Sam Fender, Dave and Little Simz.
Check out the nominees and winners below:
Artist Of The Year
Adele *WINNER
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Group Of The Year
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice *WINNER
Rising Star
Holly Humberstone *WINNER
Bree Runway
Lola Young
Song Of The Year
“Latest Trends” - A1 & J1
“Easy On Me” - Adele *WINNER
“Don't Play” - Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals
“Remember” - Becky Hill and David Guetta
“Obsessed With You” - Central Cee
“Clash” - Dave ft. Stormzy
“Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
“Cold Heart (Pnau Mis) - Elton John and Dua Lipa
“Heat Waves" - Glass Animals
“Bed” - Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta
“Holiday” - KSI
“Wellerman” - Nathan Evans/220 Kid/Billen Ted
“Friday” - Riton/Nightcrawlers/Mufasa
“Body” - Tion Wayne and Russ Millions
“Little Bit Of Love” - Tom Grennan
Best New Artist
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz *WINNER
Self Esteem
Album Of The Year
30 - Adele *WINNER
We're All Alone In This Together - Dave
= - Ed Sheeran
Sometimes I Might Be Introvert - Little Simz
Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender
Rock/Alternative Artist
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender *WINNER
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Artist
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave *WINNER
Ghetts
Little Simz
Dance Artist
Becky Hill *WINNER
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Joel Corry
Raye
Pop/R&B Artist
Adele
Dua Lipa *WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
International Artist
Billie Eilish *WINNER
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
International Group
ABBA
BTS
Måneskin
Silk Sonic *WINNER
The War On Drugs
International Song Of The Year
“Your Love (9PM)” - BTS/Topic/A7S
“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish
“Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)” - Ckay
“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat ft. Sza
“Girls Want Girls” - Drake ft. Lil Baby
“Heartbreak Anthem” - Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix
“Black Magic” - Jonasu
“Stay” - Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
“Calling My Phone” - Lil Tjay & 6lack
“I Wanna Be Your Slave” - Måneskin
“Good 4 U" - Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
“Rapstar” - Polo G
“The Business” - Tiesto
“Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd
