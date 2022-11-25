Adidas To Investigate Ye's Alleged Misconduct

Adidas said Thursday it will investigate allegations of misconduct against Ye while he was partnered with the company for the Yeezy collection.

The announcement came two days after Rolling Stone reported that former Yeezy employees sent a letter to the CEO and board members of Adidas urging them to address “the toxic and chaotic environment that Kanye West created.”

It read, in part: “He has, in years past, exploded at women in the room with offensive remarks, and would resort to sexually disturbing references when providing design feedback. This type of response from a brand partner is one that Adidas employees should never be subjected to, nor should Adidas leadership ever tolerate.”

In a statement, Adidas said “it is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true” but insisted the company takes the allegation “very seriously” and will “launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately.”

Adidas, who partnered with the rapper in 2013, severed ties with him last month after he made a series of anti-Semitic comments.

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," read a statement from the German company. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

Ye’s empire started crumbling in early October when he sported a shirt emblazoned with "White Lives Matter," a phrase that has been used by white supremacist groups and denounced by the U.S.-based Anti-Defamation League. He responded to criticism by writing in an Instagram Story: “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”

Ye then came under fire after he shared screenshots of a text conversation with Diddy in which he told the hip hop mogul: "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war.” After the post was removed by Instagram, Ye tweeted: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

He later wrote: “Who you think created cancel culture?”