Aerosmith Bringing 'Peace Out' Tour To Canada

Aerosmith announced Monday they are launching a farewell tour in September.

The Peace Out tour includes Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Sept. 12 and Montreal’s Bell Centre on Jan. 26 with The Black Crowes as opening act. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on May 5.

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!," the band said in a release. "Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives."

Absent from the tour will be drummer Joey Kramer. ‘“He has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health," according to a release. "Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

The remaining members of Aerosmith currently range from 71 to 75 years old. The band released 15 studio albums between 1973 and 2012.

Canada's Suzie McNeil, who was part of Aerosmith's Vegas residency show, will be on stage with the band during the tour.

As reported here earlier this month, it will be the first time Aerosmith has played in Canada in almost a decade.

Aerosmith performed in Kelowna, Victoria and Fort McMurray as part of the Blue Army Tour in July 2015. The previous summer, the band played in Kitchener, Ont. and Sydney, Nova Scotia.

(Aerosmith was booked to play the inaugural Roxodus Music Festival in Ontario, which was scrapped with only a week to go.)

In 2019, Aerosmith launched the Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas. Eight shows were cancelled last summer so frontman Steven Tyler could complete treatment at a drug rehabilitation facility. In December, a pair of shows were scrapped because he was ill.