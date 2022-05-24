Aerosmith Cancels Shows While Steven Tyler Completes Rehab

Aerosmith announced Tuesday it is scrapping its summer Las Vegas residency dates so frontman Steven Tyler can complete treatment at a drug rehabilitation facility.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery,” read a message to fans.

The band has cancelled eight Deuces Are Wild shows between June 17 and July 8 and plans to resume the residency on Sept. 14.

Ticket holders will receive refunds.

“We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows,” the message read. “Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.”

Tyler, 74, has had a long and public battle with alcohol and drugs like cocaine, heroin, meth and LSD. After several years of sobriety, he got addicted to prescription painkillers after undergoing foot surgery and returned to rehab in 2009.

“I continue to partake in the 12-step program,” he told GQ in 2019. “I can be in Afghanistan, I can be in Japan, and go to a meeting and the room is full of alcoholics and people that did drugs like I did. Only nobody’s high. And, believe me, the stuff they say is phenomenal. They’re still crazy, they’re just not under the influence."