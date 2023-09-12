Aerosmith Postpone Tour Dates After Steven Tyler Damages Vocal Cords

Aerosmith's concert at the Scotiabank Arena tonight (September 12) will not go ahead as scheduled.

The band posted on socials that they have already rescheduled six upcoming concerts for early 2024, including Toronto's show, which will now take place on February 21, 2024.

Steven Tyler explained that something went wrong with his voice when the band played a show in Elmont, NY this past Saturday night.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days," he wrote. "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

According to the band, "all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend. Fans with questions regarding refunds are asked to reach out to their point of purchase."

The band are currently saying farewell to their fans on the Peace Out tour with the Black Crowes supporting. The final show was supposed to happen in Montreal at the Bell Centre on January 26, however, now it will end on February 29 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH.