Aerosmith's Brad Whitford Doubts Band Will Play Again

Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford has hinted that the band's time on stage is over.

“I have my doubts about Aerosmith ever really performing again, at this stage,” the 69-year-old said during an appearance on the Live From Nerdville podcast, “because age is becoming a real factor. And, you know, it is what it is.”

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is 73 and guitarist Joe Perry will turn 71 later this year.

Aerosmith is currently scheduled to do 15 shows in Europe in June and July 2022 and has a 50th anniversary concert scheduled for Sept. 8, 2022 at Boston’s Fenway Park.

But, Whitford is skeptical. “The European tour… they tried to plan one last year ... talking about next year. It's a pipe dream right now... Nothing's going to happen for a long time,” he said. “You know, sometimes I'm not sure what my partners are thinking when they think that's gonna happen.”

Asked if Aerosmith will resume its Vegas residency, he replied: “Umm, no.”

Whitford said touring life was never healthy for him. “After 50 years of doing that it’s like, ok, I’m ready to start a new chapter in my life,” he said. “I don’t want to die in a hotel room somewhere."

He later quipped: "Leave them wanting more, in case you do come back."