Aerosmith Set To Announce Tour

Aerosmith is heading out on a tour later this year that could bring the band to Canada for the first time in eight years.

The tour will begin in September and consist of more than 40 dates, according to guitarist Joe Perry, 72.

“I miss being on the road,” he told the Boston Globe. “I say that now…”

Aerosmith performed in Kelowna, Victoria and Fort McMurray as part of the Blue Army Tour in July 2015. The previous summer, the band played in Kitchener, Ont. and Sydney, Nova Scotia.

In 2019, Aerosmith launched the Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas. Eight shows were cancelled last summer so frontman Steven Tyler could complete treatment at a drug rehabilitation facility. In December, a pair of shows were scrapped because 75-year-old was ill.