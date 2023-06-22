Afroman Detained At U.S. Border After Canadian Shows
Afroman, best known for his 2000 hit “Because I Got High,” was detained Tuesday as he crossed into the U.S. after performing in Canada.
According to TMZ, the 48-year-old, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, and his crew were held for five hours after U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found cannabis products and a large sum of cash.
Afroman told TMZ he had given his weed to fans and hotel housekeepers in Canada but forgot that he had a bottle of cannabis pain lotion. He said he was fined $500 U.S. and his DJ was fined for having a few cannabis gummies.
Afroman performed Sunday at Narley Marley’s in Oka, Quebec after doing a string of shows in Ontario. He had a show Tuesday night in Ithaca, New York.
Cannabis is legal in Canada and in New York State but cannot be transported across the international border.
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Afroman