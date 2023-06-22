Afroman Detained At U.S. Border After Canadian Shows

Afroman, best known for his 2000 hit “Because I Got High,” was detained Tuesday as he crossed into the U.S. after performing in Canada.

According to TMZ, the 48-year-old, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, and his crew were held for five hours after U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found cannabis products and a large sum of cash.

Afroman told TMZ he had given his weed to fans and hotel housekeepers in Canada but forgot that he had a bottle of cannabis pain lotion. He said he was fined $500 U.S. and his DJ was fined for having a few cannabis gummies.

Afroman performed Sunday at Narley Marley’s in Oka, Quebec after doing a string of shows in Ontario. He had a show Tuesday night in Ithaca, New York.

Cannabis is legal in Canada and in New York State but cannot be transported across the international border.