'AGT' Contestant Showcases His Kraft With 'Parmesan Cheese'

Ben Lapidus is all of us. He wants more parmesan when he’s at an Italian restaurant.

The 29-year-old sang about his plight on Tuesday’s season premiere of America’s Got Talent.

“Why are they so stingy? / Is there a shortage of Parmesan? / Is it really that expensive? / I just want more cheese, it that so wrong?”

Lapidus’ musical rant against “Big Parma” didn’t go over well with the judges, who shut down the song with four Xs.

But, like the titular cheese, the audience and host Terry Crews wanted more and started chanting “Parmesan! Parmesan!”

Lapidus rewarded them with a bit more of his song, which led to a singalong.

Bitten by the ear worm, judge Simon Cowell was the first to take away his X. Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara followed – and Lapidus had enough votes to advance in the competition. (Canada’s Howie Mandel was steadfast in his X.)

“It was a horrific song and now we’re going to have to hear this guy again,” Vergara complained after an exuberant Lapidus left the stage.

Lapidus, co-creator of the Who Killed Avril Lavigne? and Gay Future podcasts, released an EP titled Grad School that includes “Parmesan Cheese.” He also wrote and starred in the Off-Broadway musical Pop Punk High.

Watch his performance below: