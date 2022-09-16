'AGT' Finalist Drake Milligan Releases Debut Album

Country singer Drake Milligan released his debut album, Dallas/Fort Worth, on Thursday – one day after finishing third on Season 17 of America’s Got Talent.

The 14-track collection follows a self-titled EP he released last year.

Milligan, 24, was one of only four American finalists among the 11 who battled for the AGT crown. (The winner was Mayyas, a dance troupe from Lebanon.)

The Texas native made an impression by performing “Sounds Like Something I’d Do” in an audition episode of AGT. He sang another original, "Kiss Goodbye All Night,” in the semi-finals and then reprised “Sounds Like Something I’d Do” in the final round. Both songs are included on Dallas/Fort Worth.

On the AGT finale, Milligan joined Jon Pardi for a performance of the latter's new single "Last Night Lonely."

No stranger to show business, Milligan portrayed Elvis Presley in the 2017 miniseries Sun Records and, the following year, made it to “Hollywood Week” on American Idol but dropped out because – according to a message on Instagram – he decided “it would be a better step for me to move to Nashville and focus on my music first!”

Milligan kicks off a 15-city U.S. tour in support of his album on Friday.

Watch the video for "Sounds Like Something I'd Do" below: