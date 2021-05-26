Akon's SUV Stolen While He Pumps Gas

Singer-rapper Akon’s SUV was stolen last week outside an Atlanta gas station.

Akon was pumping gas on the passenger side of the vehicle, which was running, when someone jumped in and sped away.

According to police, the Range Rover was recovered in Forest Park, Georgia thanks to a “Find My iPhone” app.

At the height of his success, Akon claimed he had spent four-and-a-half years in prison for his leadership role in a car-theft ring that focused on high-end vehicles. He claimed he operated four “chop shops” and often found himself fleeing from police in high-speed chases.

But, in 2008, The Smoking Gun reported that Akon’s "ad nauseam claims about his criminal career and resulting prison time” have mostly been “exaggerated, embellished or wholly fabricated.” He was arrested in 1998 for possession of a stolen BMW and spent five months in custody before charges were dropped.