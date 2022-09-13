Alabama Bassist Teddy Gentry Facing Pot Charges

Teddy Gentry, a founding member of country group Alabama, is facing drug charges after being arrested Monday morning in Cherokee County, Alabama.

The 70-year-old musician was charged with misdemeanour second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop.

A rep for the band declined to comment.

Gentry and his cousins Randy Owen and Jeff Cook formed Alabama in 1969 and went became one of the biggest bands in country music thanks to hits like “Mountain Music,” “Tennessee River” and “Can’t Keep a Good Man Down.”

The state of Alabama moved this year to decriminalize marijuana possession and allow the use of marijuana for medical purposes.