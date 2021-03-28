Alabama Shakes Drummer Steve Johnson Accused Of Abuse

Steve Johnson of Grammy-winning band Alabama Shakes is facing child abuse charges.

The 35-year-old drummer was arrested last Wednesday and accused of willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18, according to News 19.

No details about the alleged abuse have been disclosed.

Johnson was being held on $21,500 U.S. bond in Limestone County, Alabama. His arraignment is scheduled for April 7.

A year ago this month, Johnson pleaded guilty to a September 2019 charge of violating a protective order filed by his ex-wife and received a suspended sentence that included 24 months of probation.

Johnson was a member of Alabama Shakes during its nine-year run. The band’s sophomore album Sound & Color won four Grammy Awards in 2015.