Alabama Shakes Drummer Steve Johnson Released From Jail

Steve Johnson of Grammy-winning band Alabama Shakes was released from custody on Wednesday after posting $26,500 U.S. bond.

The 35-year-old drummer has been behind bars since March 24 after being arrested in Limestone County, Alabama for “willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18.”

No details about the alleged abuse have been disclosed.

Johnson was initially denied bond due to an arrest warrant for alleging violating a protective order. A trial has been set for May 19.

Johnson was a member of Alabama Shakes during its nine-year run. The band’s sophomore album Sound & Color won four Grammy Awards in 2015.