Alanis Morissette Cuts Canada From Rescheduled Tour

Alanis Morrissette has announced new dates for her Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour – but the Canadian singer won’t be performing at home.

Morrissette had included July 2020 shows in Toronto, Ottawa and Quebec City on the tour, which had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new schedule has the Ottawa-born star kicking things off in Texas on Aug. 12 and wrapping up the trek in the Philippines in November.

Morissette marked the rescheduled tour announcement by releasing a new recording of "On The Road Again" with Willie Nelson.

Jagged Little Pill, Morissette’s third album, was released on June 13, 1995 and spawned hit singles like “You Oughta Know,” “Hand in my Pocket” and “Ironic.” It became one of the top-selling albums ever by a female artist.

A Broadway musical inspired by the album opened shortly before the lockdown.