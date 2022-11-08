Alanis Morissette Explains Why She Pulled Out Of Rock Hall Show

Alanis Morissette said Monday she pulled out of Saturday’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony because she did not want to “spend time in an environment that reduces women.”

The Ottawa-born singer was scheduled to be part of a tribute to inductee Carly Simon, who did not attend the show following the recent loss of two sisters to cancer. According to reports, Morissette rehearsed a version of Simon’s signature hit “You’re So Vain” with Olivia Rodrigo on Friday.

At the show, which was taped for broadcast later this month on HBO, Rodrigo performed “You’re So Vain” on her own.

In a statement she shared via Instagram Story late Monday, Morissette did not share specifics but hinted that she had issues with people working on the show.

“I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life,” she wrote. “So many, and so fun. There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I’ll continue to show up in those environments with bells on.”

Morissette praised Rodrigo and the other female artists in the show and added: “I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career.

“I tolerated it because nothing would stop me from connecting with those whom I cared about and resonated with. I live to serve and connect with people and so over the years I sucked it up on more occasions than I can count in order to do so. It’s hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has not responded to Morissette’s comments.

Morissette became eligible to be nominated for induction into the Rock Hall in 2016, the 25th anniversary of her self-titled debut album.

Read her full statement below: