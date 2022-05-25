Alanis Morissette Heading To Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Alanis Morissette will be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (CSHF), it was announced Wednesday.

“Some albums define a generation, but few albums can transform a generation as Jagged Little Pill did,” said CSHF chair Stan Meissner, in a release. “Alanis is a tour de force who blazed her own trail amongst the male-dominated alternative rock landscape of the ‘90s; and her intrepid approach to songwriting has influenced and empowered an entire generation of songwriters.”

Morissette, who hails from Ottawa, released two pop albums in Canada before her global breakthrough Jagged Little Pill came out in 1995. Written with Glen Ballard, it included hits like “You Oughta Know,” “Hand in my Pocket” and “Ironic” – and went on to become one of the top-selling albums of all time.

Morissette will join Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, who were previously announced as 2022 inductees, at a gala in Toronto on Sept. 24.

Serena Ryder, Jessie Reyez and Charlotte Cardin are among the artists who will pay tribute.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Previous CSHF inductees include Paul Anka, Leonard Cohen, Burton Cummings, Dan Hill, Joni Mitchell, Gordon Lightfoot, Robbie Robertson and Neil Young.