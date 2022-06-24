Alanis Morissette Latest Canadian Artist Sidelined By Health Issues

Alanis Morissette on Friday became the third Canadian artist this month to cancel a show due to a health issue.

The 48-year-old singer scrapped a concert in Leeds, England because “the entire range of my voice is gone,” she said.

In a video message, Morissette apologized to fans. “I’m so sorry and I’m crestfallen,” she said. “I’ve never cancelled a show because of laryngitis before. I’m horrified and I’m so sorry.”

Morissette is scheduled to perform Saturday in Manchester and then has two days off before doing a pair of concerts at London’s O2 arena.

The Ottawa native plays Ottawa, Montreal, London, Quebec City and Toronto in July.

i feel so sad to have to cancel tonight’s show in Leeds. 💔💔 the entire range of my

voice is gone today. i thought i could push through like we did last night. 🙏🏻 but it's gone. i love you and i am so sorry and i know i will see you again soon.

On Wednesday, Shania Twain announced that she had to cancel a Let’s Go residency show in Las Vegas because she was under “strict doctors’ orders” not to sing.

“I woke up this morning feeling unwell and with no voice,” the 56-year-old star wrote in a message to fans on social media.

Twain is set to return to the stage at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort for shows on Friday and Saturday.

She will be back in her native Ontario on Aug. 7 to headline the Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Oro-medonte.

Earlier this month, Justin Bieber pulled the plug on two concerts in Toronto and the rest of his U.S. tour dates due to complications from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left his face partially paralyzed.

“This is pretty serious,” he explained, adding that he is “just physically not capable” of doing his shows. “I wish this wasn’t the case but obviously my body’s telling me I got to slow down.”

The 28-year-old singer is set to kick off the European leg of his Justice Tour on July 31 in Italy.

Another Canadian artist kept off stage by health issues is Céline Dion, who announced on April 29 that she was postponing the European dates on her Courage World Tour to next year. In January, Dion cancelled the remaining shows on the North American leg of her Courage World Tour, including six in Canada.

Three months earlier, her reps said the singer was being treated for “severe and persistent muscle spasms” and was pulling the plug on a new residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, which was scheduled to begin on Nov. 5.

“I’m still experiencing some spasms and it’s taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped," she said in April. “I’m doing a little bit better but it’s going very slow and it’s very frustrating for me.”